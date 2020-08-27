Seniors visit with loved ones

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Joan Harubi, a resident of the Richmond Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, waves at passersby at the Center’s first drive-thru visitation parade of the pandemic on Wednesday. At least 60 families lined up to greet their loved ones, who were gathered under the Center’s front awning out of the sun, along with local law enforcement and fire fighters, as well as the Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club, Richmond County Hospice, and Mike Griffin, according to Fran Jacobs, the social worker for Richmond Pines. Harubi’s sign reads, “Hey you! I miss you!” Many of the passersby shouted their love to the residents, all while maintaining social distancing.