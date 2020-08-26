Rockingham Planet Fitness opening Sept. 1

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — The new Planet Fitness location in Richmond Plaza is set to open for business on Sept. 1.

The facility will open in accordance with N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s commentary on Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141, according to Christine Smith, vice president of marketing for National Fitness Partners, which franchises the Rockingham Planet Fitness and 22 other locations in North Carolina.

The executive order prohibits gyms, fitness center and health clubs from opening for business while the state is in Phase 2 of its economic reopening plan. Stein’s commentary, which was published in a letter to a Wilmington gym owner who filed a complaint against Cooper, states: “The Governor interprets Executive Order No. 141 to allow the use of indoor gyms or fitness facilities when that use is prescribed by or directed by a medical professional.”

An exact enrollment number wasn’t readily available, but Smith said “several hundred” people have signed up for memberships at the new Planet Fitness. When asked if and how Planet Fitness will verify that patrons are using the facility under doctor’s orders, Smith referred the Daily Journal to Planet Fitness’ corporate office. An inquiry sent to a corporate spokesperson Wednesday afternoon had not been returned as of Wednesday evening.

Several major news outlets have reported that, per HIPAA guidelines, gym staff members aren’t allowed to ask patrons about their health.

The Rockingham Planet Fitness is located in the former cinema space in Richmond Plaza. Its construction was temporarily delayed in March because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planet Fitness locations in several other states have already been allowed to open. As of Aug. 1, all members have been required to wear masks in the facilities. Planet Fitness employees are also required to wear masks. The company has also taken several preventative measures to decrease the chance of COVID-19 transmission at its facilities, such as implementing enhanced sanitation protocols and creating extra space between exercise machines to promote social distancing.

