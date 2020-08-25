SBI completes investigation into Sings arrest, case being reviewed by DA

ROCKINGHAM — The State Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into the arrest of Stephen Sings Sr. at a Richmond Raider football game in December concluded Tuesday, and the case has now been sent off for review by District Attorney Reece Saunders.

The SBI took over the investigation days after Sings’ arrest, focusing on the actions of the deputies involved. It’s unclear how long the DA review of the case will take. Saunders’ office will determine if any charges will be filed against the officers involved.

The findings of the SBI’s investigation have not yet been made public.

Sings was initially charged with two felony counts of assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, five misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official, and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and disorderly conduct. He was placed under an initial $150,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail.

Sings was at Raider Stadium attending the Richmond Raider football game against Vance High School in December 2019 when his son, Stephen Kernal Sings, 23, was arrested after a verbal altercation with another individual. Sings (Sr.) then sought out the arresting officer for an explanation. This confrontation and the resulting scuffle was all caught on a Facebook livestream which went viral.

The livestream of the incident shows Sings approach Lieutenant Damond Allen from behind and say, “Hey Officer Allen, now can you explain why you locked my son up? What did he do wrong? I want to know.”

“I don’t have anything to say to you,” responded Allen, adding, “This isn’t even open for discussion.”

Sings protests, saying, “This is your duty to talk to me,” at which point Allen hands another deputy his water bottle before reaching for Sings’ arms and ordering him to “put your hands around your back.”

The confrontation then escalated as Sings professed that he did nothing wrong, and at least four other officers wrestled him to the ground.

Allen was placed on administrative leave for two months after the incident and has since been on administrative duty, meaning working only in the office, according to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge.

Since his arrest, Sings has repeatedly called for the firing of all the officers involved in the incident and for the charges against himself and his son to be dismissed. He has now lead two major protests in downtown Rockingham, including this summer when he and his supporters laid down on East Franklin Street blocking traffic for several minutes, and again returning to Raider Stadium and protested in the road on U.S. 1 in front of the school.

