Two men charged with burglarizing group home

ROCKINGHAM — Two Rockingham men are facing charges for burglarizing the Monarch Group Home in Hamlet.

Michael Anthony Ellerbe, 28, of McArthur Drive, and John Thomas Johnson, 32, of Rush Street, are both charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary and breaking/entering with intent to terrorize or injure and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and injury to real property.

On Aug. 21 at 11:22 p.m., Ellerbe and Johnson allegedly broke into the Monarch Group Home in Hamlet with the intent to terrorize or injure the seven occupants of the building, according to court documents.

Warrants for their arrest also indicate that the pair allegedly assaulted one of the victims by “hitting them about the body.”

They are accused of damaging the interior and exterior doors of the building, court documents indicated.

Ellerbe and Johnson are both being held in Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond for all their charges. They are both set to appear in Richmond County District Court on Sept. 9.

Ellerbe is also facing two misdemeanor charges of assault on a female that he is set to appear in court for on Aug. 31.

On April 28, he allegedly dragged the victim out of bed and threw her on the floor. He then placed his hands around her neck and squeezed, causing the victim to feel like she couldn’t breathe, according to court documents. Warrants for his arrest also allege that he wrapped his arm around her neck and pulled her up in the air as she was trying to run away, making her unable to breathe.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Ellerbe has one past conviction for assault on female from 2014 in Richmond County, for which he was sentenced to probation. Records show Johnson has no past convictions in the state.

