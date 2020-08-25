ALE charges 16 with illegal gambling stemming from raids

Related Articles ALE raids 5 illegal casinos in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety has issued misdemeanor illegal gambling charges against 16 individuals and business entities stemming from the ALE raids that occurred July 30 at five businesses in Richmond County.

Each individual charged is a corporate officer of a business that was allegedly operating illegal gambling machines, according to Special Agent Erin Bean, the public information officer for ALE. State law also allows for businesses to be charged criminally.

Johnny Capps, 64, of Rockingham, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, gambling and unlawful agreements with reference to slot machines.

Harshal Tikendra Barot, 30, of Rockingham, Nilam Anant Patel, 42, of Rockingham, Somnath Inc. and Ninas Mart LLC were all charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, gambling and allowing gambling to occur on ABC-licensed premises.

Mohanbhai Chhaganbhai Chaudhari, 59, of Rockingham; Prakashkumar Sendhabhai Chaudhari, 43, of Rockingham; Jay Nanbai, Inc.; Jason Carroll Franklin, 49, of Ellerbe; Hilda Carroll, 51, of Ellerbe; and Carrolls’ Corporation, Inc. were all charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, operating a slot machine, gambling, unlawful agreements with reference to slot machines and allowing gaming on ABC-licensed premises.

Richard Joe Kirk, 57, of Hamlet, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, operating a slot machine, gambling and unlawful agreements with reference to slot machines.

Daxaben Mohanbhai Chaudhari, 34, of Rockingham, and Anilkumar Manilal Chaudhari, 31, of Rockingham, were each charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, operating a slot machine, gambling and allowing gambling on ABC-licensed premises.

Glen Ray Dial, 58, of Rockingham, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, operating a slot machine, gambling and manufacturing/selling a slot machine.

Richard Joe Kirk, 57, of Hamlet, and Jerry Lee Bass, 54, of Rockingham, were charged with one misdemeanor count each of operating a video gaming machine, operating a slot machine, gambling and unlawful agreements with reference to slot machines.

Each person charged was not physically arrested. Bean explained that each criminal summons was served by a sworn law enforcement officer and the individuals must appear in court on their respective date.

The businesses raided were Ninas Mart in East Rockingham, Duncan’s Food Store in Cordova, The Country Store in East Rockingham, Glenn’s Bait & Tackle in Rockingham, and Carroll’s Pantry in Ellerbe.

“Businesses can continue to operate,” Bean said in an email. “ALE does not determine sanctions for violations. Special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission, which will determine whether the business will be issued a warning, a fine, suspension or revocation of their ABC permits.”

Jeff Strickland, the public affairs director for the ABC Commission, said the commission has not received any violation reports related to any of the July 30 raids.

“If a violation report is received, ABC Commission staff would review the facts to determine the most appropriate administrative action to take,” Strickland said. “It typically takes a few months for a case to come before the ABC Commission.”

Johnny Capps is related to Richmond County Commissioner Jimmy Capps, and they are also in business together at JC’s Pawn & Jewelry, Inc. in Rockingham. Johnny is listed as the secretary, while Jimmy is listed as the president of the pawn shop, according to records with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office. The ALE did not specify which business(es) Johnny Capps is accused of operating the illegal gambling machines out of.

Barot is the registered agent for Somnath Inc., according to the NC Secretary of State’s Office business registration directory.

Patel is listed as the managing member for Nina’s Mart LLC, with its principal address listed as 179 Chalk Road, the listed address for Nina’s Mart, according to NC Secretary of State’s Office business registration directory.

Hilda Carroll and Jason Carroll are listed as the president, secretary and treasurer of Carrolls’ Corporation, Inc., which lists its principal office address as 2070 Main Street in Ellerbe, the listed address for Carroll’s Pantry, according to the Secretary of State’s Office’s records.

Dial is listed as the owner of the parcel of land that Glenn’s Bait and Tackle sits on at 990 Airport Road, according to Richmond County’s GIS system.

Mohanbhai Chaudhari and Prakashkumar Chaudhari are listed as the president and vice president, respectively, of Jay Nanbai, Inc., which lists its principal office address as 540 Airport Road, the address for The Country Store, according to business records with the NC Secretary of State’s Office.

Special agent in charge of ALE’s gaming section Chris Poole said the machines seized by ALE had games of chance on them. They were gambling-themed games where customers could wager bets on and receive cash payouts.

“These gaming machines are unlawful to operate in the state and nobody regulates them,” Poole said. “So when people go and insert money and play those, nobody is sure, when that customer puts money in that machine, if that customer is being treated fairly and consistent.”

Poole said one location had gaming machines that operated video poker games, video keno games and video slot games, while all the other locations were operating video slot games.

