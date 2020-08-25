School system silent on issues with reopening

HAMLET — For some families in the Richmond County Schools district, the first couple weeks of school have gone smoothly. For others, particularly students learning remotely who lack internet access at home, the first days of the fall semester have been marred by frustration, missed instructional time and unanswered questions.

Since last Thursday, the Daily Journal has reached out the school system for comment on these issues, but has received no response. Those questions addressed topics such as how the district is administering its attendance and discipline policies with students who are remote learning, what the attendance was for this first week, and the technological issues they have faced. Jasmine Hager, public information officer for RCS, declined to comment.

“Our Technology Director will give an update on technology during our next board meeting,” Hager said in an email on Aug. 21, referring to the Sept. 1 meeting of the Board of Education.

Richmond County students last week began the new semester in the district’s COVID-19 protocol, which calls for pre-K-5 and Exceptional Children students to attend in-person classes each day — unless they’ve opted to enroll in remote learning — while students in grades 6-12 take online classes. Since the first day of the semester, remote learners and teachers have faced some technical difficulties, starting with a statewide glitch last week that temporarily slowed down Canvas, the district’s virtual learning management system.

Some families that signed up to rent internet hotspots from RCS have had to wait several days to receive those devices. An RCS employee with knowledge, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily Journal last week that several hundred laptops given to students at their school had to be reimaged by an outside contractor, and more than 100 of those had to be returned because it was discovered that they didn’t have working microphones, which is required for virtual learning because it allows students to interact with their teachers.

Those issues, and several others, have translated to attendance problems early in the semester, as many students have struggled to access and participate in their online classes. Richmond Senior High Principal Jim Butler said last week that, on the first day of school, the high school had less than half of its students in attendance (virtually), much of which he attributed to internet connectivity issues on the students’ end. Attendance did improve throughout this first day, Butler added, though not without the school being inundated with phone calls from parents and students.

Butler said students who missed their virtual classes on the first day of school wouldn’t be punished on their attendance records, but it remains unclear how the school will handle technology-related absences going forward.

Several families reached out to the Daily Journal last week to share their experiences from the first week of school.

“It’s been great for me,” Charity Lammonds said last Friday. “My son is special needs and his teacher has been awesome at working with us and adapting his lessons to fit him and his goals.”

“I thinks it’s going as well as expected,” Janet Wallace said. “Yes, there have been glitches, lack of devices, and loads of frustration. However, our children are safe.”

Others weren’t satisfied.

Tracy Lyerly said her experience has been “terrible.”

“The computers have barely worked, they are glitching, the audio goes in and out, kids have questions about assignments that they have to send emails to get the answers to, completed assignments aren’t getting sent to the teachers. I could go on and on. These kids need to be in front of an in person teacher,” Lyerly said.

“My daughter has not been able to sign in at all this week, been to the school, talked to school board members, IT, a whole week of nothing, she don’t even know what classes she in,” Jeffery McRae Sr. said.

Wiley Mabe, chairman of the Richmond County Schools Board of Education, said the interactions he’s had with families have been positive. Beyond the technological issues, some families of 6-12 students have said they are concerned about their children not having access to face-to-face classes. Mabe addressed that issue as well.

“A lot of parents want all of the children in school, but that’s just not possible with the plan that the governor gave us,” Mabe said. “We’re relaying that information to them. As far as I know, all my comments have been positive and supportive and appreciative.”

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith told the school board earlier this month that the district plans on slowly bringing 6-12 students back to their classrooms for in-person learning. The timeline for that transition is unclear; Smith said it will be a “gradual” change, and there will likely be some called board meetings before the transition begins.

“This is uncharted waters for us all,” Mabe said Tuesday. “This is the great big unknown and we’re trying to work through it.

“And I really wish that I could wave that magic wand and we’d be in school, business as usual, K-12,” he continued. “That’s not going to happen any time soon, unfortunately. We’ll have to work our way there.”

