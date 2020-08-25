Hamlet City Council to consider 3 rezoning requests

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council will have three rezonings to consider at their meeting next month.

Last week, the Hamlet Planning and Zoning Board met to consider three requests and arrived at their recommendations for the council, which was to approve them. The public hearings on these rezonings will be held at the regular meeting of the Hamlet City Council held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the council chambers located at 201 Main St.

At the public hearings, members of the public can voice their opinion about the rezonings prior to the City Council voting on them. Those who wish to call in during the public hearings should call City Clerk Gail Strickland at 910-582-2651 ext. 8 or email at [email protected] by noon on Friday, Sept. 4.

The first hearing will be in regard to a request for rezoning by David and Kim Lindsey. They are seeking to have a portion of their property on Vance Street, Parcel ID #748116947365, rezoned from O-I (Office Institutional) to B-2 (General Business). Doing this will make this portion match the other portion of the property, which is currently zoned B-2.

The Lindsey’s purchased this 1.464 acre property from the Richmond County Board of Education on Sept. 26, 2007. The Board of Education had originally offered it to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, but they declined to purchase it, according to county records. The property has a tax value of $42,600.

The second hearing will be in regard to a request filed by Jerry and Gwen Gattis to rezone their property located at 707 Spring Rd., with the Parcel ID #748112978142. The property is owned by Air Specialties, Inc., with a tax value of $33,697. The request is to rezone the property from R-6 (Residential-6) to B-2 (General Business).

Air Specialties purchased the property on March 19, 2020 from Elena Torres.

Lastly, the council will consider a request by Brian Clodfelter and R. Lee Pittman to rezone a property owned by Pioneer 5, LLC located on Hwy 177 South, Parcel ID #747002964679, which has a tax value of $14,645. They want to rezone the property from B-3 (Neighborhood Business) to R-8 (Residential-8).

