DSS to put hold on child support-related arrests in exchange for court appearance

Related Articles Stimulus checks can be withheld due to delinquent child support payments

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Department of Social Services will be working to provide COVID-19 relief to those who owe child support as part of its observation of child support awareness month.

DSS’s child support professionals will help to negotiate a resolution with non-custodial parents that have arrest warrants out for delinquent child support payments to bring him or her into compliance with the court. DSS’s relief efforts are only for those in Richmond County and are available until Oct. 31.

“As we know, COVID has and continues to cause hardships to many,” said DSS child support supervisor Jennifer Crudo Allen in an email. “We would like non-custodial parents with outstanding orders of arrest to contact us.”

Allen said DSS will give those that reach out to them a court date and hold their order of arrest pending their appearance in court. DSS will also negotiate what payment is needed when they come to court.

“If the non-custodial parent does not show for the hearing, the order of arrest will be served,” she said. “We have a long list of non-custodial parents in Richmond County with orders for their arrest. Some are very old.”

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Resources will observe Child Support Awareness Day. Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation on July 24 recognizing August as Child Support Awareness Month.

According to Allen, staff at DHHS and DSS will participate by wearing green.

Allen said this day is intended to recognize the dedication of judges, sheriff’s office personnel, child support professionals and many others who have contributed to the state collecting $711 million for the support of approximately 386,586 children. In Richmond County, $6,699,131 was collected for the 2019-2020 fiscal year for about 5,000 families.

On Monday, Allen said they also plan to recognize local child support professionals for their continued dedication to the families they serve.

“Our goal is to raise awareness for the families that we serve that we are here to serve the family,” Allen said. “Not only do we collect support but we are here to assist in referring a noncustodial parent to agencies that can assist with employment, visitation, etc.

“For the custodial parent, who may not be receiving child support as the court ordered, we are here to refer them to programs within DSS that may assist the family until child support is received,” she continued. “We want the community to know that we are here to help.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.