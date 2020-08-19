Rockingham man charged on drug, gun offenses

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man on multiple drug and gun offenses.

Jordan Alexander Swann, 21, of Cauthen Drive, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances, and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On Aug. 8, Swann was pulled over for failing to stop at a red light on Long Drive. Court documents indicate he was found to be possessing ecstasy, 10 grams of marijuana and a Hi Point .380 pistol.

Due to a past conviction in Lee County for felony possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation, Swann unlawfully possessed the firearm, according to court documents.

Swann is accused of using the 2007 Chevrolet Impala that he was pulled over in to keep and sell marijuana and ecstasy, court documents indicated.

Warrants for his arrest also show he was allegedly found with white Russian cigars, Backwoods cigars, Swisher Sweets and Game Leaf cigars in his possession.

Swann was being held in Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond, but he has since been released. He is set to appear in Richmond County District court Thursday morning.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Swann has a prior conviction for felony breaking and entering in Lee County in 2016, for which he served about three months in prison.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.