School system supported through crisis

HAMLET — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to shift their money around to support a whole new kind of education system, and state and federal funds have provided millions to fill in the gaps.

There are 11 program report codes, or PRCs, which are funds allotted for specific purposes, that Richmond County Schools has received since schools were forced to close in March as part of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. PRC 121 through 129, as well as 132 and 134, are more restrictive and total $1.3 million in support, while PRC 163 — K-12 Emergency Relief Funds — provides $2,749,001 in unrestricted money, explained Tina Edmonds, finance director for RCS.

PRC 163, which was allotted in May, has no restrictions on where it can be spent but it must be spent by Dec. 31, 2021. Edmonds said that this will be spent on digital resources and supplies to help with remote learning, as well as for purchasing sanitation supplies for students and staff who are returning for in-person instruction. PRC 163 will also be used to address shortages the system may have following other funding allotments.

“We haven’t spend very much (of PRC 163) to date,” Edmonds said. “We were told early on that it had to help us get through when we were shorted in other areas, and knowing that we tried to be very careful.”

She added that the system is drafting a spending plan, but it’s still difficult to judge how quickly the system will burn through hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies once school gets going.

Employee expenses going into the 2020-2021 school year are about the same because the system made sure that they didn’t lay anyone off, and used the more flexible funding sources to allow bus staff, teacher assistants and custodians to transition into helping with sanitation and food prep and delivery roles, according to Edmonds.

“The main thing throughout was we didn’t want any employees losing money,” she said.

The biggest change in spending came in the swing from expenses for substitutes, travel and utility costs to sanitation and technology costs. Edmonds said that the system spent about $200,000 less on paying substitute teachers, funding trips and keeping buildings open since the shutdown but spent more than $750,000 on remote learning devices and supplies.

The two largest PRC allotments were for PRC 121, for summer learning in response to COVID-19’s effects, and PRC 125, for school nutrition services. The system received $357,960 through PRC 121 and $557,682 through PRC 125.

Two PRCs have not yet been allocated. Those are PRC 127, to improve internet connectivity by installing extended reach mobile WiFi in school buses (device only, not for internet service itself), and PRC 134 which is provided to supplemental instructional services to low wealth counties.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]