Owner has no plans, prospects

ROCKINGHAM — The owner of the former Richmond Pines Country Club said he “doesn’t have definite plans” as to what to do with the defunct golf course located off of Fayetteville Road that hasn’t been operational since 2014.

Craig McNeill, of McNeill and Associates Realty Company in Rockingham, said the course and country club, which includes tennis courts and a swimming pool, is sitting inactive for the time being. Located about two miles from Richmond Senior High School, Richmond Pines was par-72 golf course designed by Donald Ross. It opened in 1928.

“I haven’t had it for sale or anything, and nobody’s approached me about it,” McNeill said Wednesday.

McNeill acquired the estate in 2012 after financial troubles forced Richmond Pines into foreclosure.

Upon purchasing the property, the McNeill family hinted at some possible renovations to the country club and contemplated several ideas about what to do with the golf course, which had been closed for a couple of years and needed some renovation work. They contemplated using the land for residential development, but decided not to do so because Richmond County didn’t have a need for upscale housing at that time, the Daily Journal reported at the time.

McNeill decided to lease the course to the Rose family, and both parties hoped to restore the course’s playability. The Roses took on the lease in April 2013, and reopened the course soon after. They decided to close Richmond Pines again in 2014, citing a low turnout of golfers combined with high operating costs — which averaged $30,000 on a monthly basis.

“An average of 23 (golfers) a day just won’t do it,” Anna Rose told the Daily Journal in September 2014. “I also know that there are a lot of people in Richmond County that are playing, that are not playing here. I don’t know why.”

Several prospective buyers contacted McNeill around that time, but none of them panned out.

The Richmond Pines property is no longer being leased. McNeill Surveying and Land currently has an office located where the golf course clubhouse was.

“(The Roses) tried it, and they couldn’t make a go of it,” McNeill said. “They’ve been gone for quite a bit now.”

The tax value of the Richmond Pines property is $689,890.

