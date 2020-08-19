Cordova man charged with arson of occupied home

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Cordova man with arson.

Kenny Delaunte Jones, 35, of Center Street, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree arson and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the Richmond County 911 Center Wednesday morning that a home on Center Street in Cordova had been set on fire with people inside, according to a press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, adults and children were home at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries.

The 911-caller said her ex-boyfriend had set the outside of the home on fire, the release stated.

Shortly after receiving a description of the suspect, deputies spotted someone matching the description. The suspect then took off running, but was eventually caught.

Jones is being held in Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for the charges.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety indicate that Jones has no prior convictions in the state.

