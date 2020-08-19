Cooper removes criminal history questions from state job applications

RALEIGH — Aiming to lift some of the employment barriers faced by people with criminal records, Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed an executive order that eliminates criminal record inquiries from applications for employment with state agencies.

Executive Order 158, which is effective immediately and will be formally implemented by Nov. 1, mandates “fair chance” hiring policies for state agencies. It requires criminal history questions to be removed from state agency job applications and prohibits employers from inquiring about an individual’s criminal history during the initial hiring process. It also prohibits the consideration of expunged or pardoned convictions, charges unrelated to the underlying employment matter, arrests not resulting in a conviction, dismissed or ruled not guilty, unless the hiring is prohibited by law.

“People who have made mistakes often deserve a second chance, and having a job helps turn lives around,” Cooper said in a press release. “Not only will this help reduce recidivism, it will give state government access to more qualified job applicants who now don’t even get the chance to show what good employees they would be.”

State agencies now aren’t allowed to conduct background checks until after a candidate’s initial job interview. Agencies are required to provide a reasonable opportunity for applicants to explain the circumstances surrounding relevant conviction(s) and provide proof of rehabilitation, including a Certificate of Relief.

Under the executive order, state employment decisions cannot be based on the criminal history of an individual unless that criminal history is demonstrably job-related and consistent with business necessity associated with the position, or if state or federal law prohibits hiring an individual with certain criminal convictions for a particular position.

State agencies not subject to Cooper’s oversight — as well as counties, municipalities, local government agencies, and private entities — are not required to follow the order, but Cooper is encouraging all of them to implement the change.

Data from the state shows that more than 1.7 million North Carolinians may face unemployment barriers because of their criminal records.