New Dollar General under construction in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A new Dollar General variety store under construction at 200 West Green St. is tentatively scheduled to open sometime this fall.

Angela Petkovic, a spokesperson for Dollar General, said the store’s opening date could be altered depending on how construction progresses.

The new Dollar General will employ somewhere between six and 10 employees.

Dollar General stores sell a full slate of household items including foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationary, seasonal items and basic clothing.

The new store’s lot is located across the street from the Richmond County Health Department. County property records show that Eagle on 3 LLC purchased the 1.26-acre lot, which has tax value of $339,066, on July 15.

“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” Petkovic said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”

The new store will be the third Dollar General in Rockingham and the seventh location in Richmond County. There are two Dollar General stores in Hamlet, and one in Ellerbe.

Dollar General supports local literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Some of those grants have been distributed locally. In 2018, Friends of the Hamlet Library received $2,000 and the My Next Move project received $1,500 from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.