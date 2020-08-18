RCC announces honor lists for summer semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2020 Summer Semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

President’s List

Anson County

• Desiree Cox

Moore County

• Logan Strange

Richmond County

• Madison Carriker

• Laterrion Nwolise

• Monique Streeter

Scotland County

• Chuck Chavis

• Caylin Ikner

• Christina Munley

• David Pittman

• Lindsey Sessoms

• Heather Smith

Dean’s List

Anson County

• Rebecca Simpson

Richmond County

• Makayla Jacobs

• Gwendolyn Mason

• Jessica McDuffie

• Ally Murray

• Brandon Smith

• Rebekah Wallace

Scotland County

• Erica Bryant

• Alyssa Patterson

• David Ratley

• Brittaney Tolbert