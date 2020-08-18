RCC announces honor lists for summer semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2020 Summer Semester.
The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
President’s List
Anson County
• Desiree Cox
Moore County
• Logan Strange
Richmond County
• Madison Carriker
• Laterrion Nwolise
• Monique Streeter
Scotland County
• Chuck Chavis
• Caylin Ikner
• Christina Munley
• David Pittman
• Lindsey Sessoms
• Heather Smith
Dean’s List
Anson County
• Rebecca Simpson
Richmond County
• Makayla Jacobs
• Gwendolyn Mason
• Jessica McDuffie
• Ally Murray
• Brandon Smith
• Rebekah Wallace
Scotland County
• Erica Bryant
• Alyssa Patterson
• David Ratley
• Brittaney Tolbert