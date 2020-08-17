Technical problems hinder first day of virtual learning

Ashton Holmes, who teaches 11th grade English for RSHS, speaks to her class over video chat on the first day of school Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The start of the 2020-21 school year was a rough one for many Richmond County Schools teachers and students who are settling in for another semester of virtual learning.

Monday was the first day of classes for all of the district’s schools with the exception of Richmond Early College High School, which began its semester last week. Monday’s classes provided the first live-action look at the district’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan, which calls for all pre-K-5 students to attend in-person classes every day — unless they chose to enroll in the district’s virtual learning program — while 6-12 students participate in remote learning, as they did for most of the spring 2020 semester.

While elementary school students clad in protective face masks sat six feet apart in their respective classrooms on the first day of school, virtual learners — including Richmond Senior students and staff members — dealt with some roadblocks as they logged on to their learning applications. Many high school students were offline when online classes started. Richmond Senior Principal Jim Butler estimated that “less than half” of students were in attendance for the first online classes of the day, although more students logged on as they day progressed.

Butler noted that some students are having trouble connecting to their classes though their home WiFi. He said 27 students are currently in line to receive wireless hot spots from RCS, and they should receive them within the next couple of days.

In addition to the connectivity issues, schools around the state Monday morning had trouble accessing NCEDCloud, the single sign-on service to Home Base products such as PowerSchool, Canvas, SchoolNet and NCEES. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction acknowledged the problem on its Facebook page and announced around noon that access to the system had been restored.

“We are working with the the vendor to determine and address the root cause of the issue,” the DPI wrote on Facebook.

Those technical issues hampered Richmond Senior’s ability to access Canvas, a digital learning management platform. Butler noted that Canvas was never completely offline despite the NCEDCloud issues, but it was slow to respond to commands.

Butler said students’ attendance records won’t be penalized if they missed the first day of class.

“It’s a brand new world we’re dealing with,” he said.

Tiffany Covington, an English teacher at Richmond Senior, noticed unusually low attendance counts in her classes. Covington teaches seniors, and she said her students are normally “full and energetic” on their first day of senior year. In the first of her four online classes she taught on Monday, four students were connected. Usually, Covington expects 28 to 30 students in those classes. Covington said her third block class had the highest attendance of the day with 18.

A ‘smooth’ start

In a statement released Monday evening, Richmond County Schools said the district’s first day of class was “smooth,” and briefly described how the day went for elementary school students attending in-person classes.

“As bus riders and car riders arrived, they were welcomed by staff members early this morning,” the statement reads in part. “Temperatures were checked and attestation forms were collected as students made their way to the classrooms. Teachers were super excited to finally see their students both face-to-face and online.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.