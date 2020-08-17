Confederate monument to be moved to VFW Memorial Park

ROCKINGHAM — Almost a week after initiating the “administrative removal” of the Confederate monument located in Harrington Square, City Manager Monty Crump announced on Monday that the monument will be moved to the Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park located across the street from Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4203 at 106 Old River Rd.

Crump said the city has “no idea” when the monument will be moved, but they are currently working with private contractors on the logistics of the move. Rockingham will be responsible for funding the relocation.

“(The City of Rockingham) doesn’t have equipment to move that large of a monument,” Crump said in an interview Monday.

Crump noted that Rockingham received “several credible offers from various persons and organizations” willing to accept the monument. The Memorial Park is privately owned by VFW Post 4203.

Erected on Nov. 14, 1930 by the Pee Dee Guards Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Richmond County, the monument commemorates Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. A weathered Confederate flag is inscribed on the monument.

Following the death of George Floyd in March, protesters urged local leaders to remove the monument from its prominent location in downtown Rockingham, claiming that it glorifies white supremacy and slavery. Online petitions for and against the removal of the monument have gained popularity. A petition created by Shayla Douglas in June to remove the monument has about 3,400 signatures to date, and a counter petition to keep the monument in place started on Aug. 3 by Ed Snyder has roughly 1,500 signatures.

A representative of the Daughters of the Confederacy had verbally claimed ownership of the monument in 2017, but Crump hasn’t been able to find evidence of any agreement between Rockingham and the Daughters. Register of Deeds Linda Douglas told the Daily Journal last week that, after checking her records for about a week, was also unable to locate any record of ownership.

At last week’s City Council meeting, hearing no objection from the other Council members, Crump announced that he was initiating the removal.

Crump declined to comment on what was the deciding factor that led him to begin the removal process for the monument. There is no plan yet for what, if anything, will be put on Harrington Square in place of the monument, but Crump said it would be “consistent with the rest of the Square.”

How the new home was chosen

VFW Post 4203 Senior Vice Commander Tim Grooms played a major role in putting together the VFW’s offer to bring in the monument. The VFW submitted its offer to the city, and Eddie Dean, Commander of Post 4203, asked the VFW board last Thursday if they’d agree to take in the monument in the event Rockingham chose VFW’s offer. The board unanimously approved the request. Victor Latourneaut, N.C.’s VFW commander, also approved of the monument relocation.

“We thought (Memorial Park) would be the most fitting place for it,” Grooms said. “It’s a memorial park and it’s private property.”

VFW officers found out on Monday that they’d been selected to take in the monument. The monument’s future location at the Veterans Memorial Park has already been marked off.

“Then we’ve got to arrange for the concrete and the crane to come in and set it,” Grooms said.

“The main considerations in accepting the VFW Post 4203 offer was the fact that Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park is easily accessible, open to the public, has well maintained grounds and the monument will be in a place to offer remembrance in the context of the location and setting,” Crump said.