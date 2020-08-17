Hamlet SECU employee accused of forging withdrawal slips

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM – A Wadesboro woman is accused of forging withdrawal slips as an employee with the Hamlet branch of the North Carolina State Employees Credit Union.

Tammy Currie, 48, of Stuart Drive, is charged with one felony count each of larceny by employee of less than $100,000, common law uttering and obtaining property by false pretenses.

From the period of Aug. 2019 to March 2020, as a bank teller for SECU, Currie allegedly stole $13,857.19 from at least one personal account with the bank, according to court documents. It’s unclear how many accounts were allegedly accessed by Currie.

Warrants for Currie’s arrest allege that she did this by forging withdrawal slips to transfer money to make them appear to have been done via a telephone request by the owner of the bank account in question, but the account owner(s) had not given her permission to do so.

The Hamlet Police Department charged Currie with the above offenses, while the Wadesboro Police Department made the arrest.

She was then held in Anson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond for all the charges, but is now out on bond, according to Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid. She is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Aug. 20.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Currie she has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.