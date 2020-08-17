This picture shows the visible portion of an air conditioning unit which appears to have been shifted into an uneven position by the roof of the Alco station falling in.

The Alco on East Broad Avenue had its roof cave in over the weekend and it was then broken into, according to the Rockingham Police Department. The ownership of the gas station has not yet provided police with an inventory of what was stolen. The Rockingham Fire Department has not yet completed their report on the matter, though a source with knowledge said that the collapse was caused by a build up of water. RPD is searching for suspects wanted for one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. The break-in was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The Alco station has since been boarded up, with crime scene tape wrapped around each of the fuel pumps.

