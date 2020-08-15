Back to school safety tips

As students prepare to go back to school, in whatever form that may be, Dr. James Liffrig, board-certified family medicine physician and medical director for FirstHealth Convenient Care, has laid out a series of steps you can take to reduce the risks of COVID-19, help your child feel safe and comfortable, and stay informed during the pandemic.

“First and foremost, it’s important to reinforce the everyday COVID-19 safety precautions with our children,” said Dr. Liffrig. “Those precautions include wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

Wear a Mask

Evidence shows that cloth face coverings or masks, when worn consistently, can decrease the spread of COVID-19, especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms of the virus. Wearing a mask helps contain any potentially infectious respiratory droplets that may be released while breathing, talking or coughing.

“Most schools require students and staff to wear masks,” said Dr. Liffrig. “But it’s a healthy habit to incorporate outside of school as well. Cloth coverings play a very important part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

Social Distancing

Social distancing, or physical distancing, means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people.

“It’s important to talk to your children about the importance of social distancing and remind them not to share food, drinks or other items with their friends,” said Dr. Liffrig. “As hard as that can be for children, it’s just not safe to do.”

Wash Your Hands

Handwashing is key to staying healthy and preventing the spread of any virus.

“Make sure to wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds,” adds Dr. Liffrig. “One way to ensure children are washing for 20 seconds is to remind them to sing the full ABCs while washing their hands.” If soap and water aren’t available, Dr. Liffrig said hand sanitizer is the next best option.

As parents, it’s important to know the safety precautions that are being taken at your child’s school and discuss the new procedures that are in place with your children.

“This is not only a time of heightened anxiety for parents, but our children feel it too,” said Dr. Liffrig. “One way to lessen their anxiety is to talk to them about what to expect when they head back to school and why the new safety measures are so important.”

Finally, Dr. Liffrig encourages parents to make sure children receive annual wellness visits and vaccinations.

“Regular check-ups with your child’s provider are more important than ever,” he said. “Provider offices have implemented extensive safety measures to keep you and your child safe during office visits, so there is no need to feel nervous about going to the doctor.”