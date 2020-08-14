RCC ranks 5th out of 58 colleges in annual report

HAMLET — Richmond Community College ranked fifth out of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges in the Performance Measures for Student Success Report, N.C. Community College System’s major accountability document.

The annual report is compiled based on data from the previous year. Schools are evaluated in seven areas: Basic Skills Program student progress, credit-bearing English course success, credit-bearing math course success, first-year student progression, curriculum completion rate, licensure pass rate index, and transfer student performance.

For each area, each college is given one of four performance measures: Below Baseline Level, Above Baseline Level but Below College Average, Above College Average but Below Excellence, or Met or Exceeded Excellence Level. RCC earned the highest performance level in four areas — English course success, math course success, first-year student progression and curriculum completion rate. RCC earned Above College Average but Below Excellence recognition for licensure exam pass rate index, and the college earned Below College Average but Above Baseline Level grades in two areas — Basic Skills student progress and transfer student performance.

“I give all the credit to the students,” RCC President Dale McInnis told the college’s Board of Trustees. “This is a product of their efforts, as well as the faculty and staff who support them. Besides being a major tool to evaluate the College’s performance, there is also additional funding provided based on the results.”

RCC’s curriculum completion rate, one of the areas the school received top marks in, was 54.9%. The Community College System defines the curriculum completion rate as the percentage of first‐time fall credential‐seeking curriculum students who have graduated, transferred, or are still enrolled during the fourth academic year with 42 successfully completed non‐developmental hours.

“I’m especially proud of the improvement in the curriculum completion rate,” McInnis said. “Ultimately that’s the No. 1 goal — we want students to graduate and be successful. This is the highest we’ve been able to reach.”

McInnis also noted an improvement in RCC’s licensure exam pass rate, a weighted index score of first‐time test‐taker results on licensure and certification exams. RCC’s pass rate index this year was 1.04. McInnis said that number will improve next year, given that 40 of the 41 students in RCC’s associate degree nursing program class of 2020 have already passed the NCLEX exam.

McInnis also spoke about the college’s below-average grade (82.8%) in transfer student performance. That is the percentage of associates degree completions and those who have completed 30 or more articulated transfer credits who go on to graduate prior to or remain enrolled at any four‐year college or university the subsequent fall semester.

“The challenge there is it’s just really difficult to control what happens to a student after they leave,” McInnis said. “And many students don’t get counted based on where they attend. Out-of-state students are not included in this measure.”

McInnis said RCC administrators review the annual report in-depth every spring and evaluate what changes need to be made going forward.

