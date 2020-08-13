Housing Authority to give out school supplies

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Housing Authority will hold it’s Back-to-School B.A.S.H. on Friday in which they will give out free school supplies for a year unlike any other.

There will be a drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at Falling Creek Recreational Park on Hood Street in Rockingham. Supplies are limited.

“Our children have experienced something many of us would have never imagined, and as we continue to strive through uncertainty, we want to show our children that we all are moving forward, adjusting to the current state of affairs together,” said Chereka Belton-Odom, executive director of the RHA.

Those who arrive on foot will be provided supplies as well, despite the event being a drive-thru. Children must be present in the car or on foot in order to receive the school supplies. Students return to school Aug. 17.

The supplies that will be provided Friday will include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and flash drives.

The event is sponsored by Covenant Enterprise Painting, Murphy Electric Supply, Champion Ford Lincoln, The Banks Law Firm, John V. Grossi, the Wallace Family, and others.

For more information call 910-997-3316.