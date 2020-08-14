Gibson appointed to RCC Board of Trustees

HAMLET — Richmond Community College recently welcomed Whit Gibson of Laurinburg to its Board of Trustees. Gibson was appointed by the Scotland County Board of County Commissioners and will serve a four-year term on the board.

Gibson is also a member of the Scotland County Board of County Commissioners and the Scotland Economic Development Corporation. He is a former president of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and former president and campaign manager of the Scotland County United Way. He has also served as president of the N.C. Association of Clerks of Superior Court and been an occasional participant in ENCORE community theatre productions. As a community volunteer, he has served as Boy Scout leader, athletic coach and church youth leader.

“I am honored to have been appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees and hope to use experiences in industrial recruitment, public service and mentoring young people to assist in guiding RCC to continue to be the guiding light in many aspects of life in Richmond, Scotland and surrounding counties,” Gibson said. “We are fortunate in Scotland County to have a strong RCC presence in our community, and I want to do everything to encourage and grow that relationship.”

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of College, said the Scotland County Board of County Commissioners made a wise decision in the appointment of Gibson.

“Mr. Gibson has a tremendous record of service to the people of Scotland County, and I am honored he is now representing them on our board,” McInnis said.

Gibson began his professional career as a Juvenile Court Counselor and Parole Supervisor in Greensboro, before becoming the Superintendent of Cameron Morrison Youth Center in 1979. He then served as the Clerk of Superior Court of Scotland County from 1981 until 2007 before taking a position with First Capital Bank in Laurinburg. He retired as the bank’s Regional Manager last year.

Gibson has received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America, Paul Harris Fellowship from Laurinburg Rotary Club and the Governor’s “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” in 2007.

Gibson is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He also graduated from UNC’s Institute of Government’s Justice Executive Program and the State Government’s Public Managers’ Program.

Gibson and his wife, Tammie, have four sons, four daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.

“Tammie and I have supervised youth activities at New Hope Baptist Church in Laurinburg for almost 10 years. We love taking trips with our youth and trying to show them the words of God through the actions of Christian examples,” he said.” The Gibson family also loves the beach, traveling to the mountains, kayaking most rivers and watching children grow.”

Wylie Bell is director of Marketing and Communications for Richmond Community College.