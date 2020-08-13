Vanecia Johnson named system’s Teacher of the Year

Vanecia Johnson named Richmond County Schools’ Teacher of the Year Vanecia Johnson, a math teacher at Richmond Early College High School, was named Richmond County Schools’ 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

“To be recognized as the County’s Teacher of the Year, is a recognition that is beyond words,” said Johnson. “It’s really hard to put into words something that is a passion to you that comes from the heart.”

Johnson’s interest in teaching began in elementary school. She realized her love for helping others while in middle school, and enrolled in the Teacher Cadet course while she was in high school.

She’s been in North Carolina public schools for 13 years, teaching at Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High School in Scotland County, Townsend Middle School in the Public Schools of Robeson County and now Richmond Early College High School in Richmond County. She has taught eighth-grade math, Math I and Math II.

Scott Altman, general manager at Griffin Automotive Group, said “the smallest thing we can do is honor people who contribute to our society and make it what it is.” Johnson was awarded a car by Griffin Automotive Group for one year.

“We appreciate everything you all do,” said Altman. “I was thinking today, ‘what is the nicest thing you can say to a teacher,’ and I think it’s ‘thank you.’ So really from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything you do.”

In addition to Teacher of the Year, Richmond County Schools named Angela Watkins the 2020-2021 Principal of the Year and Kevin Wallace the 2020-2021 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Watkins, principal at Washington Street Elementary, has 31 years of experience as a teacher, lead literacy teacher, assistant principal and principal.

“She’s a real asset to our school system,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Julian Carter. “She’s highly thought of by both her peers and her employees.”

Kevin Wallace, former assistant principal at East Rockingham Elementary School, has 16 years of experience as a teacher and assistant principal. He is currently the principal at Mineral Springs Elementary.

“Kevin consistently demonstrates leadership qualities,” said East Rockingham Principal Jamie Greene. “He develops strong relationships with students, parents, staff and the community. He is openly committed to continuous learning opportunities. He shows great confidence in his ability to take a proactive lead with all aspects of school administration.”