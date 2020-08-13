Scotland Co. nursing home sees rise in COVID-19 cases

LAURINBURG — It only takes having two or more people to have tested positive for COVID-19 to have what is considered an outbreak, and Scottish Pines is seeing a rise in numbers according to its website.

The facility’s website states that, as of Tuesday, there had been a total of 31 cases between residents and employees.

The first case of a resident testing positive at the nursing home was on Aug. 1. There had been cases of staff having the virus reported in June, but the employees had worn personal protection equipment and were isolating in their homes.

“We completed 100% state-mandated COVID-19 testing for our residents and staff,” the update for Aug. 8 stated. “We started receiving our test results yesterday. We have received a total of 97 test results. Out of those results, there are 93 negatives, and only four positive residents identified all others were previously identified … we have been closely monitoring residents for signs and symptoms while awaiting test results and have confirmed three more resident positive cases from in-house testing.”

On Monday, more test results came back and, out of 246 tests, 229 were negative. The results showed only one additional resident had the virus as the rest were previously identified.

“We continue to follow CDC guidelines, and staff is wearing the required PPE,” the website stated. “Positive residents are isolating on our dedicated isolation unit, and positive staff continues to isolate at home. Thank you for your continued support, please be assured that resident care and safety remain our top priority.”

While the information is on the facility’s website, there are some who have family members at Scottish Pines who are worried not enough is being done.

“I feel the families of every Scottish Pines resident deserves to know the truth about this COVID outbreak,” said Marilyn Bowen in an email. “One of their residents has already lost their battle with COVID. I hope no one else will, I hope and pray my Mom won’t be one of their COVID fatalities either.”

The Laurinburg Exchange was unable to reach Scottish Pines to confirm if there had been a COVID-19 death or to receive a comment.

