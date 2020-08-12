Man charged with multiple child sex crimes

ROCKINGHAM – The Hamlet Police Department has charged a man accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

William Kareem Short, 47, is charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Short allegedly forced an 11-year-old victim into a sex act, according to court documents.

He also allegedly committed multiple “lewd and lascivious acts” with another child, 10 years old, court documents indicated.

Hamlet Police responded to a residence on Spring Street on June 14 following a report of the two female victims being sexually assaulted. A search warrant has been issued which mandates that Short be tested chlamydia. Investigators believe he may have transmitted the STD to one of the victims, who tested positive.

According to a search warrant, one of the victims said Short would ask her to have sex with him and told the victim he would hurt her or kill her if she told anyone. In the search warrants, one of the victims told investigators that Short would frequently try to engage her and the other victim in sex acts.

Short has been ordered to not have contact “in any manner” with the victims involved in the case. He is currently being held in Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Aug. 20.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show Short has prior convictions for second degree arson and assault with a deadly weapon in 2007 in Richmond County, for which he served one year and sixth months in prison. He was also convicted of malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault in 2004, for which he served one year and eight months in prison.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.