ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man who had been reported missing earlier in the day has been found.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Silver Alert for Boyce Whitley Benton, Jr., 68, of Rockingham, at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. Mitchell Watson said Benton “had been found safe and was now with his family.” Watson could not be reached to provide further details on how and where Benton was found Wednesday.

Benton was reported missing by his family on the morning of Aug. 12, 2020.

Before his disappearance, he was last seen leaving his home at approximately 11:30 a.m. to pick up a family member at the Rockingham Urgent Care.

The sheriff’s office advised that Benton “suffers from cognitive issues and may be confused.”

If you are concerned about the whereabouts or status of a loved one, call 9-1-1.