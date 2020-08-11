Warrants: Man defrauded elderly woman

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who is accused of deed fraud against an elderly individual suffering from dementia.

Murray Roger Wilson, 75, of Battley Dairy Road, is charged with one felony count each of uttering a forged document, exploitation of an elderly person and forgery of deeds or wills.

But, according to Detective Sargeant Mitchell Watson of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, “additional charges may be forthcoming pending the investigation.”

Wilson allegedly falsely made and forged a general warranty deed with the Richmond County Register of Deeds office, while falsely signing the endorsement of the victim’s grandson and daughter-in-law, according to arrest warrants, who possess the victim’s power of attorney.

Doing this, Wilson allegedly fraudulently obtained the victim’s funds, assets and property, valued at a total of $136,072, according to court documents.

The victim’s grandson, David Rainwater, said the victim met Wilson about two years ago at a Golden Corral in Laurinburg. Rainwater told the Daily Journal that the victim is suffering from dementia.

Wilson was arrested Aug. 4 under a $25,000 secured bond, but has since posted bail. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Aug. 20.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records indicate Wilson has no prior convictions in the state.

Gavin Stone contributed to this story.