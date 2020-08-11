Rockingham to remove Confederate monument

ROCKINGHAM — With no objections from the City Council, City Manager Monty Crump on Tuesday initiated “administrative removal” of the Confederate monument located in Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham.

Erected on Nov. 14, 1930 by the Pee Dee Guards Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Richmond County, the monument features an inscription that reads, in part, “In loving memory of our Confederate soldiers.” A weathered Confederate flag is also inscribed on the monument.

Since the death of George Floyd in May, protesters have been urging city leaders to remove the monument, and a petition began circulating in June arguing the same. This petition has since received 3,458 signatures as of Tuesday evening. A counter petition to “save” the monument was started Aug. 3 by Ed Snyder, which has since received about 780 signatures as of publication.

Those in favor of removal have argued that the monument glorifies white supremacy and slavery, while supporters of the monument say it was erected to honor Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Up until Tuesday’s meeting, Rockingham officials had been trying to clarify who owns the monument, which sits on city property, but have been unsuccessful. Register of Deeds Linda Douglas was also unable to locate any record of ownership.

Ownership is critical in determining who has the authority to remove the monument. North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1, which was signed into law in 2015 by Governor Pat McCrory, requires the North Carolina Historical Commission to sign off on the removal of monuments owned by the state.

A subsection of the law states that there is an exception to this requirement for “an object of remembrance owned by a private party that is located on public property and that is the subject of a legal agreement between the private party and the State or a political subdivision of the State governing the removal or relocation of the object.”

Because of this exception, a privately owned monument would not be protected by the law.

“If a monument is owned by a city, county, or other political subdivision of the State with corporate powers to own property—or if a monument is privately owned and placed on public property—then there is no requirement to seek approval from the North Carolina Historical Commission,” reads an analysis of the law by Adam Lovelady of the UNC School of Government.

A representative for the Daughters of the Confederacy verbally claimed ownership of the monument while speaking to Crump in 2017, but Crump has been unable to locate an official agreement between between the city and the Daughters.

Leading up to Tuesday’s Council meeting, Jimmy Cooley, one of the organizers of the group calling for the monument’s removal, said several of the protesters planned to show up to the meeting and speak about the monument during the public comment period. The protesters learned they couldn’t speak in-person because attendance at City Council meetings is limited to 10 people with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Instead, six people affiliated with the protest wrote letters that were read aloud primarily by City Clerk Sabrina McDonald. Before McDonald began reading the letters, Crump told the council he’d be initiating the administrative removal of the monument, barring any objections.

“We have not been able to determine who owns the monument and no one has claimed it,” Crump said. “I will put the monument in storage until we determine who owns it and who wants to relocate it to another location.”

With no objections, the decision to remove the monument was approved. Council then listened to McDonald read the six letters for 25 minutes. The writers of those letters called on the Council members to remove the monument, tying its history to racism and white supremacy.

“Not only is the statue a reminder of the turmoil of my ancestors had to experience, additionally its presence and placement is an obvious sign of white supremacy and glorification,” Maggi Chambers wrote.

“Confederate monuments, as well as Confederate-named Army bases, are modern interventions meant to distort history and celebrate a racist past,” Zainab Bhatti wrote.

In his letter, Cooley wrote that the Confederacy was “an evil nation on par with Nazi Germany.”

“We’re not for changing or destroying history,” Cooley wrote. “We would be more happy with a private citizen taking ownership of the monument and putting it on their private property. As it stands, this monument is a glorification of slavery and white supremacy. We have done the work and will continue (protesting) if necessary.”

Crump said he’s he’s not sure what the timeline will be for the monument’s removal.

“We’ll move it as soon as we can make arrangements to move it and store it,” Crump said.

