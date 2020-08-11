RCC Trustees to meet in person

HAMLET — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees will hold an in-person meeting Tuesday after holding teleconferences for the past several months.

The agenda for Tuesday’s Trustees meeting starts with the introduction of two new members, Whit Gibson and Lee Wallace. The Trustees will also honor Bob Davis and Jenni Greene for their service on the board.

The Trustees will hear about an external IT security audit that has taken place since a cyber disturbance last July took out all of the college’s internet services at the time. The incident was part of a nationwide ransomware attack on higher education institutions.

At last week’s Richmond County Board of Commissioners meeting, RCC President Dale McInnis said the college received “very positive” results from the audit.

In other business, the Trustees will be updated on construction projects around RCC’s campuses, including the Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham, which will not be open time to host classes when the fall semester starts.

In a closed session, the Trustees will conduct their annual self-evaluation, as well McInnis’ annual evaluation.

