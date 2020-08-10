Probation violation leads to drug charge

ROCKINGHAM – A woman is facing a drug charge after violating her probation.

Cayce Leigh Honeycutt, 28, of Cox Street, has been charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a place for controlled substances.

On Aug. 6, Honeycutt allegedly used a residence on 6th Street in Cordova to keep and sell methamphetamine, which is in violation of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act, according to court documents.

Court documents also indicate she allegedly possessed a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun.

She was previously convicted of felony conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine in 2015, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She pled guilty in federal court in Greensboro and was sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years supervised probation.

Honeycutt is currently being held in Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for all charges. She is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Aug. 20.

