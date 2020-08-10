Ellerbe woman charged in kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe woman with multiple felonies including kidnapping.

Susan Kaye Bowers, 36, of Bowers Lane is charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and/or entering.

On July 25, Bowers allegedly broke into a residence on Hudson Drive, threatening those inside the residence with a hammer, and kidnapped two of the victims inside the house by confining and restraining them without their consent, according to court documents.

She also allegedly stole a Craftsman generator, valued at $653; a window air conditioner unit, valued at $300; a black iPhone 8, valued at $800; a drill, valued at $20; and a flashlight, valued at $10; for a total of $1,783, court documents indicated.

Bowers is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond for the above charges. She is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Aug. 20.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records indicate Bowers has one prior conviction for delivering/selling a Schedule II narcotic in 2013 in Richmond County, for which she was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.