COVID-19 relief could save Ellerbe’s contract with sheriff’s office

ELLERBE — The Town of Ellerbe may not have to eliminate their contract with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office this fiscal year after all, thanks to COVID-19 relief funds.

Richmond County received $870,039 last month in the second round of allocations from the state-administered Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), and Ellerbe is eligible to receive as much as $134,000 of that money to go towards the contract with the sheriff’s office, according to Mayor Fred Cloninger, though he cautioned that there is no guarantee that they will get that much.

Ellerbe has been considering ending their annual $180,000 contract with the sheriff’s office, which keeps a sheriff’s deputy within the town’s borders 24 hours a day, since December 2019 at the latest and went as far as to cut the contract from their 2020-2021 budget. Cloninger decided to put a hold on the cut following outcry from residents, and opted instead to consult with the Local Government Commission to find other ways to save money.

County Manager Bryan Land explained in an email this week that public safety salaries and expenses are reimbursable through COVID-19-related relief funds. The CARES Act funds can be used towards any costs that were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020. It remains unclear how much each municipality will receive.

“We will not know the total amount of funds available for Ellerbe until we receive total request from all municipalities,” Land said.

Cloninger said the town has to fill out a form that details their COVID-19-related expenses and turn it in by Sept. 1. At least in the short term, Ellerbe seems to have found an answer on how to sustain their 24-hour law enforcement coverage.

“I was very shocked when they told me that (the sheriff’s office contract) was eligible,” Cloninger said at the Town Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.

Sheriff James Clemmons has pledged to continue to provide the “same level of service” to the northern end of the county regardless of whether Ellerbe ends their contract or not, Land said. Ellerbe is currently under contract with the sheriff’s office until 2021. Contract negotiations will begin in roughly the next six months, according to Land.

