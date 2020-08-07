Man charged in connection to vehicle theft

ROCKINGHAM — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a vehicle theft.

Christopher Dale Stoner, 39, has been charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of injury to personal property and possession of stolen goods or property.

On Aug. 1, Stoner allegedly stole and possessed a red 2005 Honda Accord, valued at $3,000, and caused approximately $200 of damage to the vehicle, according to court documents.

Stoner is currently being held at Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond for all the charges. The case was continued by the defense Thursday afternoon. He is next scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Oct. 1.

Stoner also has pending charges of two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and one misdemeanor count of second degree trespassing at a Dollar General, for which he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14. In addition, he is facing additional felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, for which he is due to appear in court on Aug. 13.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records indicate Stoner has a past conviction for felony larceny by employee in Moore County in 2007, for which he was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.