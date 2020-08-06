Cardinal Point Analytics poll shows Trump, Tillis, Forest ahead

Related Articles

Cardinal Point Analytics has released its second North Carolina statewide poll and has found that President Donald Trump’s lead has widened over challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden. Last week, Trump-Biden was 48.6% to 47.7%, but this week, Trump is ahead 48.4% to 46.8%. President Trump continues to do well with younger and middle-aged voters as well as with Democrats and Non-Partisan voters.

US Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are in a statistical tie with Tillis edging out Cunningham 43.1% to 42.9%. There are more undecided voters in the US Senate race at 11.1%, which further adds to the “toss-up” status. Tillis has less Republican-base support than any other race surveyed this week.

Lt. Governor Dan Forest’s numbers have improved since last week and is now in a tie with incumbent Governor Roy Cooper. Forest now stands at 46.4% to Cooper’s 46.1%. There are still approximately 6% undecided, same as last week. Forest has the highest support among Republicans of any other candidate.

Cardinal Point’s voter preference survey was conducted between July 22–24, 2020, of approximately 735 likely North Carolina voters with a 3.6 percentage point margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

Cardinal Point Analytics has released this poll to the public. Additional crosstabs and other information are available for purchase. While polling since 2015, Cardinal Point polls have only been made available to its clients. For the 2020 Election Cycle, Cardinal Point Analytics will release periodic tracking poll for public consumption. The next poll will be released in about one week.

The entire survey can be downloaded at https://cpapolling.com/2020/07/30/nc- statewide-poll-released-july-30-2020/

Permission to cite this poll is granted provided Cardinal Point Analytics is properly credited as the source. Disclosure: This poll was paid for by Cardinal Point Analytics and made public as part of our public outreach. This poll has not been influenced or paid for by any candidate, committee, or political party.