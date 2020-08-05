NC to remain in Phase 2 for 5 more weeks

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of its reopening plan for at least five more weeks.

Several of the key COVID-19 trends state health officials are monitoring — including numbers of COVID-19-like syndromic cases, trajectory of new cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as percentage of total tests and hospitalizations — have stabilized over the last month, but Cooper said that isn’t enough to initiate Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

“As I said last week, stable is good but decreasing is better,” Cooper said during a Wednesday press conference. “And while we are seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up. We know this stability is fragile. And these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards.

“You only have to look at hospitals in other states that have been overwhelmed when reopening occurred too fast,” he added.

Before Cooper’s announcement, the most recent extension of Phase 2 was set to expire on Friday. Cooper said the five-week window will allow his administration to evaluate trend changes associated with the school reopenings that are happening throughout this month.

“Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works,” Cooper said.

Phase 2 restrictions have included capacity limits and sanitation guidelines at businesses such as restaurants and retail stores, as well as personal care facilities such as barbershops and salons. Bars, fitness centers and movie theaters are among the establishments that must remain closed in Phase 2.

Last week, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 153, which stopped tops the sale of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, Cooper said the purpose of that order was to stop restaurants from effectively turning into bars at night — an issue Cooper said has been reported to his administration a number of times.

Cooper encouraged people to report to local law enforcement agents any bars they believe are operating illegally.

Cooper addresses RNC

Cooper also spoke about the Republican National Convention, which is still scheduled to take place in Charlotte from Aug. 21 to 24.

Plans for the Convention have already been changed several times. Because of spacing restrictions, 366 delegates — six from each state — will be present in Charlotte to vote.

“The RNC has changed its mind an awful lot,” Cooper said. “It was gonna be in Charlotte, then in Jacksonville, back in Charlotte again.

“We remain ready and willing to work with them on the safe convention,” Cooper added. “(President Trump) insisted to me that he be able to hold the nomination process in a full arena, and we told them we could not guarantee that, but that we would work with the convention in order to be able to hold one that is safe, and our Department of Health and Human Services will continue to work with the RNC to make sure that can happen.”

The RNC recently announced the protocols it will follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That plan includes coronavirus testing, screening and social distancing restrictions. Attendees will be required to wear masks.

The RNC plan was released shortly before Wednesday’s press conference, so DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said she hadn’t had a chance to review it beforehand.

“(My team) did report to me that there were some very good core principles, and they’re wearing face coverings for everyone involved in all the events, the thoughtfulness about social distancing and, as well as screening and testing,” Cohen said. “So I know that overall folks thought that it was a good plan overall, but I know we did have feedback that we provided to the RNC to make it even stronger.”

Reach Brandon Tester at [email protected] or 910-817-2671. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.