Schools aim to bring 6-12 grade students back into classrooms — eventually

HAMLET — Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kate Smith told the Richmond County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday that the idea of slowly transitioning students in grades 6-12 from remote learning to in-classroom learning “looks promising” because of high enrollment numbers for the district’s optional virtual learning program for elementary school students.

The district’s reopening plan currently calls for all pre-K-5 and Exceptional Children (EC) students to report to school daily for in-person classes, while 6-12 students will continue with virtual learning. That plan allows 6-12 students to schedule face-to-face meetings with teachers as needed.

But some board members have expressed concern about 6-12 students missing out on classroom learning. It was for that reason that Board Member Ronald Tillman voted against the implementation of the reopening plan at last month’s board meeting. Citing his experience in law enforcement, Tillman said he was worried about what the outcomes would be for those 6-12 students.

Smith said on Tuesday that the district received 1,400 applications for the virtual learning program, which is open to families of pre-K-5 students who aren’t comfortable returning to classroom learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those applicants, approximately 900 have confirmed their enrollment by filling out the necessary paperwork, and many more families plan to fill out that paperwork when orientation sessions begin next week.

Those students will initially be enrolled in the virtual learning program for nine weeks. When that period concludes, the students can reevaluate whether they want to stick with virtual learning or return to the classroom.

“We need to be very mindful of (elementary students returning to the classroom) as we transition our 6-12 back to the classroom, so that we don’t plan for too many students face-to-face,” Smith said. “We still can only get so many students in our classrooms, due to the 6-foot social distancing.

“We are anticipating transitioning those 6-12 students back, but it will be very gradual and we’ll have to plan that out,” she added.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students will be able to have classes in the respective elementary schools, instead of in the district’s middle school buildings as was originally planned. That is partially a result of space opening up because of the high virtual learning program enrollment.

Smith also added that the 50% classroom capacity restriction schools were supposed to plan for is no longer in effect, per new instructions given by the state. Capacity isn’t an issue as long as schools follow social distancing guidelines, which include keeping 6 feet of space between students in each classroom.

“That allows for just a couple more kids to be in the room,” Smith said of the lifted capacity restriction. “That has helped tremendously with getting our fourth- and fifth-grade students back in their schools.”

In other business, the school board learned about steps the district’s health administrators have taken to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also received an update on the protocols school nurses will follow when a student or staff member shows symptoms of the coronavirus.

Anyone who shows symptoms while at school will be immediately isolated from their peers. The Richmond County Health Department will assist the school system with handling potential COVID-19 cases. If an individual tests positive for the coronavirus, anyone who might’ve been exposed to the infected person will be contacted. Director of Student Services Wendy Jordan said being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes will count as an exposure.

Ideally, administrators want to prevent COVID-19 carriers from entering the schools. Students’ temperatures will be checked before they leave their cars when they arrive for school. Those who arrive at times when traffic is slower will use no-touch temperature check kiosks to gain access to the building.

