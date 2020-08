Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Traffic was impeded on South Long Drive in Rockingham Tuesday due to a tractor trailer that detached across the road in front of The Plastek Group plant on South Long Drive in Rockingham near the intersection with Mill Road. No one was injured in the incident. The landing gear on the trailer has been damaged, as well as the bottom floor. Mike Sessoms, who handles transportation with Presque Isle Trucking, said the cause of the incident was “driver error.”