Students compete in national Beta convention

Rockingham Middle School congratulates the following Rockets for placing in the following categories at the virtual National Junior Beta Convention.

• Gabrielle Lutz: Grade 8 English – Third place

• Tristan Bullard: Grade 6, Science – Tenth place

• Cole Thrower: Grade 6, Social Studies – Tenth place

• Rapid Response team: Joe Parsons, Lily Wilson, Cash Monroe, Abbie Player, Jack Hawkins – Tenth Place

Students invited to compete at Nationals must first have placed in the top three in their respective categories at the state-level Beta convention; North Carolina’s state convention was held in February. The National Competition was slated for June in Fort Worth, Texas, but was moved to a virtual format to ensure the safety of all participants.

More than 12,000 fourth through eighth graders across the country competed virtually in the National Junior Beta Convention.

The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America, with more than 500,000 active members and more than 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally. The organization’s goal is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

Congratulations to these Rockets and all our RMS Beta Club representatives on their achievements! Excelsior!

Jasmine Hager is the public information officer for Richmond County Schools.