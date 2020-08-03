9th Richmond County resident dies from COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM — A ninth Richmond County resident has died from COVID-19, the Richmond County Health Department announced Monday.

The health department was notified Monday morning of the death. The resident was being hospitalized outside of Richmond County.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the county have been in patients that have ranged in age from 31 to 92. Health Director Tommy Jarrell urges the public to follow the “Three W’s” which are: wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family today during this time of their loss,” Jarrell said in a statement.

Richmond County reported four new cases Monday, with 486 total and 119 active cases. There have been 359 recoveries from the virus. Overall, there have been 4,598 tests completed in the county.