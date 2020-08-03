Toni Maples to replace Lee Berry in 2020 commissioners race

ROCKINGHAM — Toni Maples will replace Lee Berry as a candidate for Richmond County Board of Commissioners this fall.

The Richmond County Republican Party’s Executive Committee, of which Maples was a part prior to the vote, voted unanimously in support of her candidacy with a 2-0 vote Monday afternoon. Maples resigned her position on the committee and did not cast a vote for any candidate.

Jerry Austin Jr., chair of the local Republican Party, confirmed Maples’ selection to fill Berry’s spot on the 2020 ballot in an email Monday. Maples was one of four candidates being considered, according to Austin. Berry resigned his position on July 24 citing concern over the health for his son after months of consideration.

Maples said she had thought about running for county commissioner for about two years, but couldn’t as an employee of Richmond County Schools. She called the opportunity a “blessing.”

“When Lee put in his resignation I thought and thought about it and prayed about it,” Maples said. “A couple of people recommended me and then the vote was unanimous … I feel like it’s a positive direction.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around everything now,” she said when reached by phone just after the announcement Monday. “I just want everything to be positive and there’s so many positive things in the county that we can benefit from … There’s several things that I’m very concerned about that I want to work on.”

Maples said she will brainstorm ideas on her platform over the coming days and weeks.

Maples taught for 19 years at the former Leak Street Educational Center and then at what is now Cordova Middle School, has been an ambassador for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, chaired the Habitat for Humanity Women Build, has volunteered with the VFW Auxiliary Post 4203, was named Teacher of the Year by the VFW Auxiliary, is the clubhouse manager of the Veteran Golfers Association in Pinehurst, has been a Scout leader and coach, and is also a licensed chef — or, as she put it, “I’ve done a little bit of everything.”

“I’ve always been taught and always strived to be a team player regardless of what organization I’m a part of,” Maples said on her approach to leadership. “The more you can work together the better.”

If elected, Maples would be the only woman on the board.

“(Women) process things differently so I think throwing in ideas and suggestions from a female perspective will help us move forward,” she said. “My main objective is just being a servant of the people of Richmond County. Their voices need to be heard, I’m a concerned citizen and I know I’m not the only one.”

Maples takes over from Berry who was the high vote-getter of any candidate in the primary. Austin said he is not yet sure if the Republican Party is required to find a replacement for Maples on the Executive Committee.