Lee Wallace appointed to RCC Board of Trustees

ROCKINGHAM — Lee Wallace has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member-at-large of the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees, Cooper’s press office announced Monday.

Wallace is the Early Intervention Services Supervisor for the Sandhills Children’s Developmental Services Agency (SCDSA) in Rockingham. He is also a radio announcer for WJSG 104.3 FM. Wallace serves as secretary-treasurer of Samaritan Colony Addiction Treatment Center and serves on the Scotland County Partnership for Children Advisory Board.

“RCC is one of the main economic engines of the county, and certainly one of the four or five most important institutions along with the schools system and the hospital,” Wallace said. “If Richmond County is going to continue to grow and be better, it’s one of those key places. I look forward to using what skills I have to to have a small part in that.”

Wallace is joining a board headed by Chairwoman Claudia Robinette and Vice Chairman C. Dean Nichols Jr.

Wallace said he was appointed by Cooper in early July. Wallace said someone had contacted him about the opportunity to join the board, and he was interested.

“I don’t have any particular agenda,” Wallace noted. “I do want to help continue the growth and make education as accessible as possible to everyone in the area.”

In his current role at SCDSA, which is a state agency, Wallace helps serve families with children ages 0-3 who have developmental delays.

With WJSG, Wallace is part of the team that covers Richmond Senior football games. This fall will mark the 15th year the radio team has covered the Raiders — if Richmond is able to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallace said he has a reliable support system in place to help him juggle his many roles in the local community.

“I just do the best I can — I have a very supportive wife,” Wallace said. “You work hard, you get organized and you just get it done.”