Virus spread outpaced health department’s contact tracing

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department has hired two temporary part-time staff members to help conduct enough contact tracing to keep up with the new positive cases of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has put an unprecedented amount of pressure on local medical staff who are on the front lines of the pandemic. The RCHD judges the state of virus based on weekly totals of new cases, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell. Richmond County saw its first positive case on April 4, though it wasn’t reported until April 6, and for the next two weeks it had 10 each week, followed by a week with 16, then into the 20s, 30s, and was into the 40s each week by the last week in June.

At some point during this escalation, the need for contact tracing of new positive cases — which requires a nurse to call the positive person and get crucial information from them about where they’ve been and who else they may have been in contact with — outpaced the RCHD staff’s ability. The health department has 13 nurses, according to Jarrell. He explained that contact tracing can require reaching out to as few as two or three other people, but for other people who test positive there could be as many as 20 people they’ve been in contact with who must each be contacted and their travels and activities recorded in order to know exactly how far the virus has spread.

“We had reached the point where our staff could not keep up with the contact tracing,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell has previously told the Daily Journal that the spread of COVID-19 in the county has not been linked to any specific gatherings of people, such as a party or public event, but conceded in an interview that the limitations in staffing could have kept them from catching potential outbreaks. Asked if he thought there had been outbreaks had been missed due to lack of staff, Jarrell said, “I’m sure there probably has.”

“Not that I can identify (any particular outbreak), but I’m sure we’ve missed some,” he added.

The weekly total peaked in the 50s in early July, and dipped down to 33 the week of July 12 through July 18, but was back up to 51 the week ending on July 25 after there were 20 new cases reported on the 25th, the highest daily total. As of Friday the 31st, Richmond County has seen 29 new cases since Monday.

“It’s hard to say we’ve got a ‘pattern’ right now,” Jarrell said, referring to whether there was any way to tell definitively if the virus was worsening in the county.

There have been some positives in terms of the virus’s impact on the county. Jarrell noted that while the cases have climbed to 480 as of Friday, hospitalizations have remained low, with typically two or three new hospitalizations per day. He also point to the death rate, saying that while they don’t want anyone to die from the virus, the death rate has remained low. With eight deaths, the county has a death rate of 1.67% among those who test positive.

The CDC last week changed its guidelines on when a person is considered “recovered.” Whereas previously, a person was not considered recovered until 14 days after testing positive and going 72 hours without a fever, they are now considered recovered 10 days after symptoms began and after going 24 hours without a fever. Jarrell said that changing the way recoveries are counted could help reduce the amount of active cases, which has hovered between 80 and into the hundreds for months now.

Jarrell urged the public to not take the virus lightly. His daughter is a nurse at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, where the virus is much more acute.

“Every patient in her unit is a COVID patient and she tells me day after day of the terrible stories of patients that they have there,” Jarrell said, adding that the patients are of all ages. “Every day, patient after patient has a horrible experience in there. Death after death after death.”

Asked if he thinks there is any county who has a grip on the virus and is driving their numbers down, Jarrell said it’s too early to say.

“I think all of us have to work together to try to prevent the spread of it,” he said. “We’ve got to get the kids back in school, I think everyone realizes that … but it’s not going to happen until we slow this spread down.”

