There’s just a week left to participate in the Richmond County Daily Journal and Richmond County Aging Services’ pet food drive to provide products for pets of seniors in need.

For many seniors, pets are great source of comfort and companionship but taking care of them can be a great struggle. Help us lessen that burden.

Donations of pet food, toys, cages, beds, leashes, kitty litter, flea prevention products and event crates may be dropped off at the Daily Journal office at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B in Rockingham. Financial donations can be made by directly contacting Richmond County Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of August at the newspaper. You may also donate directly to Aging Services at their location at 225 S. Lawrence St. in Rockingham.