Woman charged in burglary, sword among items listed stolen

ROCKINGHAM — A woman is facing multiple charges stemming from a home burglary that occurred on July 21.

Cameron Paige Odom, 24, of South Street, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking/entering and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

At 12:17 a.m., Odom allegedly broke into a residence on South Street and stole four pairs of shoes, a “big sword”, assorted clothing, a grey and black book bag with assorted paperwork, keys and knives, and a remote-control car, totaling $500 in value, according to court documents.

Court documents state Odom also allegedly ran from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies that responded to the burglary.

Odom is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for the charges. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 13.

Odom also has an Aug. 6 Superior Court date for charges of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obtaining property under false pretenses.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records show Odom has no past convictions.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.