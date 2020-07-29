RCC Financial Aid Day is Aug. 1

HAMLET — Aug. 1 will be Financial Aid Day on the campus of Richmond Community College.

New and returning students with questions or concerns about financial aid for the fall semester are encouraged to come to campus or call 910-410-1700 to speak with an advisor.

Students should bring with them, or have available, the following items: current class schedule; social security number; driver’s license, if applicable; W-2 forms from two years prior (2018) and other records of any money earned; your (and/or your parents’) Federal Income Tax Return from two years prior; Form 1040, foreign tax return, or tax return from Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated State of Micronesia; any untaxed income records for two years prior (2018) — e.g., payments to tax deferred pension and savings plans, tax exempt interest and child support received in 2018; records of taxable earnings from Federal Work-Study or other need-based work programs in 2018; records of any grants, scholarships, and fellowship aid that was included in your or your parents’ 2018 adjusted gross income; any current bank statements; any current business and investment mortgage information, business and farm records, stock, bonds and other investment records; and documentation that you are a U.S. permanent resident or other eligible noncitizen, if applicable.

Anyone can apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) through www.studentaid.gov. Even if you have applied for FAFSA before or you think you will not qualify, you need to apply every year. Completing the FAFSA is the first step in qualifying for scholarships. When applying for FAFSA, use Richmond Community College school code 005464.

The RichmondCC Foundation offers over 100 endowed scholarships and additional funding such as the Working Student Scholarship and the Second Chance Scholarship. In the 2018-2019 academic year, 81 percent of RichmondCC’ traditional students were awarded financial aid and/or scholarships.

“Skilled workers are needed today,” said Sharon Goodman, Vice President of Student Services. “There are monies available to get the education and training needed. Make a career change to a more secure future for you and your family.”