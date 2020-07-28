Liquor sales surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Following a statewide trend, liquor sales in Richmond County have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnie Minter, general manager of the Hamlet Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC) Board, said sales at Hamlet’s liquor store have doubled during the pandemic. Mack Odom, general manager of the Rockingham ABC Board, said his shop is seeing “Christmas-like” sales numbers.

The spikes in sales started in March, around the time Governor Roy Cooper first issued a stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic. Liquor stores were among the businesses deemed essential, meaning they were allowed to remain open under the executive order.

In March, the Hamlet ABC Board reported $147,981 in total sales — including $145,634 in retail sales as well as $2,338 in mixed beverage sales, which accounts for liquor sold to businesses such as restaurants and private clubs. Hamlet’s March 2020 sales eclipsed the board’s March 2019 sales by 30.94%.

In April, Hamlet had no revenue from mixed beverage sales — a result of nonessential local businesses being forced to shut their doors under Cooper’s executive order. But the board still reported $171,835 in retail sales, marking a 65.14% increase from its April 2019 sales. Hamlet reported an even larger increase from the previous year’s numbers in May, 67.66%, bolstered by the return of mixed beverage sales ($1,581). Mixed beverage sales in Hamlet swelled to $4,436 in June, helping the board top its June 2019 total sales by 48.6%.

The Rockingham ABC Board also has seen its sales skyrocket over the past several months, highlighted by a total intake of $296,031 in June — an increase of 32% from June 2019. Like Hamlet, Rockingham in April posted a significant increase (32.30%) over the previous year despite having no revenue from mixed beverage sales. Rockingham’s March sales ($297,623) exceeded the board’s March 2019 total by 23.64%.

As a whole, when compared to the same month in the previous year, North Carolina’s ABC liquor sales increased by 21.40% in June, 15.03% in May, 7.12% in April and 20.75% in March.

The surge in sales during the pandemic helped contribute to a 12% jump in North Carolina liquor sales for the fiscal year that ended in June.

With sales increasing, ABC stores have had to take preventative measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Employees are constantly sanitizing more than normal,” Minter said, while also mentioning mask mandates and social distancing guidelines put in place for customers to follow.

Cooper halts alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed Executive Order No. 153, which stops the sale of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries at 11 p.m. The order will take effect on Friday.

The order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” Cooper said in a press release. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

