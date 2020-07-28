Three charged with attempted murder

HAMLET – Three individuals have been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting that occurred July 18, according to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Wayne Meece, 21, of Lakeview Trail in Rockingham, and Melissa Field, 31, of Sleep Hollow Drive in Rockingham, are charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree murder.

The Daily Journal reported Brandon Tre Nightingale’s arrest and charges on July 22. Nightingale, 24, of Aleo Ninth Street is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree murder. Court documents indicated he allegedly used a silver handgun to steal a revolver from the victim and attempted to kill the victim.

On July 18, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on North Street. The victim was treated and transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond and then life-flighted to a trauma center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Meece and Field fled to Myrtle Beach, SC where they were arrested and extradited back to Richmond County, according to the sheriff’s office. Warrants for the arrest of Meece and Field from the Richmond County Judicial Center were not yet available as of Tuesday afternoon.

All three are currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond for the charges. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety records show Meece has a past conviction in Richmond County for attempted felony breaking and entering in early 2019 and served about three months in prison. Shortly thereafter, he spent another eight months and 23 days in prison for post-release revocation.

Nightingale has past convictions of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County in 2015, where he served three months in prison, and a past conviction for misdemeanor simple assault in 2014 in Rowan County.

Field has past convictions of larceny from 2018 and attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute from 2016 in Richmond County, for which she served nine months and 16 days in prison.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.