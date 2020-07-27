Anson County Schools to reopen with remote learning

WADESBORO — Anson County Schools will utilize remote learning through at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester. At the end of nine weeks the Board will consider changing its reopening plan to a different model.

“I have recently gathered the data from the survey we sent out to parents about reopening,” said Superintendent Howard McLean. “The data indicates that the majority of our parents are apprehensive about sending their children back to school during these unprecedented times.”

McLean also announced that he has been in communication with Dr. Fred Thompson of the Anson County Health Department in regards to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district. It was his communication with Thompson, as well as the parent surveys and updates from the CDC, that influenced McLean to suggest to the school board that schools go ahead with virtual learning for at least nine weeks.

McLean acknowledged that internet accessibility is a big issue associated with remote learning.

“We are working on strategies to reach more households than we did in March,” McLean said.

“With this plan we have now, we are in the process of purchasing hard drives and computers for students who don’t have internet,” McLean added. “With these hard drives, students can download their homework without using the internet.”

McLean also announced that the district plans on purchasing 500 chromebooks and hot spots to be provided to students who need them.

How meals will be provided during virtual learning is still being determined. Meals may be delivered using buses or parents and caregivers may pick up food for their children at pre-arranged sites.

Local sports will be canceled until at least September. At that point, surveys will be sent out to coaches and schools. McLean will consider the results of the surveys, as well as what other schools in the state are doing when determining when sports will resume.

Anson County Schools will provide parents with further updates on how the school will go about reopening via their website.

