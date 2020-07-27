Masons award 57 scholarships to local students

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal A line of cars wraps around the parking lot at RCC for socially distanced scholarship ceremony. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal The $31,750 check for the total amount of money given to scholarship recipients at RCC on Saturday.

HAMLET — Not even COVID-19 could prevent the Prince Hall Masons of the 29th Masonic District from honoring its annual scholarship recipients.

The group’s 11 lodges of about 300 members in Robeson, Richmond and Scotland counties raised $31,750 in scholarship money, and distributed it all to 57 high school seniors and college students in a socially distanced outdoor ceremony at Richmond Community College Saturday evening.

“We usually have a big banquet where we give this money away and recognize our brothers,” said District Deputy Grandmaster Nic Nicholson. “One of our brothers felt like the kids should have their moment in the sun. We had a long time where we couldn’t come together. So we were finally able to work it out to where we could do something.”

A line of about 50 cars wrapped around the Cole Auditorium parking lot at RCC as each recipient drove up in front of the building one at a time to receive their certificate, scholarship check and pose for photos.

Nicholson said the organization’s scholarship program dates back about 40 to 50 years and gives away an average of about $20,000 per year. Usually, the scholarship banquet is held in April, but COVID-19 pushed it back to July. The fundraising process will begin again in October.

One of the recipients, Latasha Baker, is studying art at East Carolina University and hopes to work in an animation studio.

“I feel very thankful because with everything happening one of my scholarships was cancelled, so this is very helpful to me, and it’ll let me keep studying,” Baker said.

Amir Pemberton said that to apply for one of the scholarships, she had to write a paper about her educational plans and what she wants to do with her life, submit her GPA and letters of recommendation. The rising senior is studying criminal justice at UNC-Charlotte and said she hopes to one day work for the FBI.

Christopher Slade said he felt “blessed” to be chosen as a recipient because of the things he’s gone through in school. The rising sophomore is studying animal science at North Carolina A&T, and said he hopes to have a veterinarian clinic where he can do research on exotic animals.

“Just to receive this money and be a part of something bigger, not just me but trying to help out the community is a blessing,” he said.

Scholarship recipients

• $1,000 recipients – Shannon Burnett, Maddisyn Diggs, Shana McLaughlin-Winstead, Dustin Sellers, Daisyia Hardison

• $750 recipients – Zaneta Ellerbee, Niya S. McCrimmon, Kayla McCollum

• $500 recipients – Destiny Covington, Sayvion Alford, Amir Pemberton, Raven Robinson, Iisa Allen, Iris McDonald, Ayana Griffin, Briana Stancil, Antonia Lynn Nelson, Christopher Slade, Kyle Stanback, Denym McKeithan, Jordan Ferguson, Danielle McAllister, Aleasha Bears, Mycina Patterson, Maya Ledbetter, Ashley McCoy, Megan Tender, Luke Hawks, Carley Elizabeth Lambeth, Latasha Baker, Michael Todd Jr, Corey D. Newton Jr, Danielle McAllister, Desiree Rolland, BreAnna Steele, Asjah Swindell, Mone’ Moore, Zy’lice Land, Te’Aia McCoy, Kayla Elise Alford, Phillip M. Johnson, Kendrell Damond Sellers, Alexis Patterson, Marcus Marshall, Icess Davis, Katherine Brown, Saliyah Crawford, Brianna Wall, Gabrianna Watson, Beatrice Eddy, Noah Cole Jordan, Ariel Ingram, Dasani Kelly, Kobe Smith, Jate’h Storr, Tori Watkins Jones, Dymond McNeal

